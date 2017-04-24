Teen arrested after spate of carjackings in Northwest Baltimore
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a string of carjackings in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday, a series of incidents that police say are another example of the struggles of keeping crimes committed by juveniles under control. Throughout the day, police scrambled to deal with the carjackings.
