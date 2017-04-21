Suspect in S. Baltimore killing is ar...

Suspect in S. Baltimore killing is arrested in Connecticut

A 28-year-old man suspected in a fatal shooting March 11 in South Baltimore was arrested Friday in Vernon, Conn., Baltimore police said. Andrew Nurse was taken into custody Friday evening.

