Suspect in S. Baltimore killing is arrested in Connecticut
A 28-year-old man suspected in a fatal shooting March 11 in South Baltimore was arrested Friday in Vernon, Conn., Baltimore police said. Andrew Nurse was taken into custody Friday evening.
