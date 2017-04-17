Suspect In Pregnant Woman's Death Found Dead In Catonsville
Baltimore city and county police say the suspect wanted in the fatal Sunday afternoon shooting of a pregnant woman in Baltimore was found dead in Catonsville. in the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue.
