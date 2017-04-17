Suspect In Pregnant Woman's Death Fou...

Suspect In Pregnant Woman's Death Found Dead In Catonsville

22 hrs ago

Baltimore city and county police say the suspect wanted in the fatal Sunday afternoon shooting of a pregnant woman in Baltimore was found dead in Catonsville. in the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue.

