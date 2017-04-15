Son of officer slain in 2007 fatally shot Friday night
Troy Chesley, left, was killed Jan. 9, 2007, in the 4500 block of Fairfax Road. His son Trayvon Chesley was fatally shot Friday night in the 3900 block of Wabash Ave. Troy Chesley, left, was killed Jan. 9, 2007, in the 4500 block of Fairfax Road.
