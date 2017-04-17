Six Baltimore teens indicted in 2015 theft of guns, carjackings

The Attorney General's Office announced the indictment of six Baltimore teenagers on dozens of criminal counts alleging they conspired to commit burglaries in order to steal handguns, rifles and shotguns in 2015. The indictment, filed last month, accuses the teens of repeatedly breaking into a storage unit in the Park Heights area on successive days in 2015, stealing 60 firearms including several shotguns and high-capacity rifles.

