Siobhan O'Loughlin's Broken Bone Bathtub to Play The Red Room at KGB Bar

Following an acclaimed site-specific run this past winter in NYC, SIOBHAN O'LOUGHLIN brings her intimate solo theatrical event to a permanent venue for the first time ever! Monday evenings at 7:00PM, beginning May 1 at The Red Room at KGB Bar . BROKEN BONE BATHTUB is the award-winning immersive one-person play taking place inside an actual bathtub.

