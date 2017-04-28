Siobhan O'Loughlin's Broken Bone Bath...

Siobhan O'Loughlin's Broken Bone Bathtub to Play The Red Room at KGB Bar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Following an acclaimed site-specific run this past winter in NYC, SIOBHAN O'LOUGHLIN brings her intimate solo theatrical event to a permanent venue for the first time ever! Monday evenings at 7:00PM, beginning May 1 at The Red Room at KGB Bar . BROKEN BONE BATHTUB is the award-winning immersive one-person play taking place inside an actual bathtub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Grey Ghost 1,524,628
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 42 min Sassyjm 314,038
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 11 hr Aquarius-WY 113,783
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Truth 20,989
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Sun Joeblowfrom Kokomo 410
Jimbo Shifflett Apr 28 Kentucky mom 1
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY Apr 28 Fitus T Bluster 4
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Baltimore County was issued at May 01 at 7:49PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC