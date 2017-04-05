Sessions Could Dump Obama Police Reform
The attorney general has ordered a review of mandatory reform programs at troubled police departments and has the power to do away with them entirely. There's no guarantee as to what exactly will change, or how fast, but as the department reviews agreements it made with troubled police departments during the Obama administration, Attorney General Jeff Sessions could reverse policies that civil rights advocates praised and police unions decried.
