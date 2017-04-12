School-based daycare in South Baltimo...

School-based daycare in South Baltimore helps teen parents graduate

Senior Nicole Alvez and her 10-month-old daughter arrive at Benjamin Franklin High School in the mornings around 7:45, the mother changes her baby's diaper, gets her settled for the day and heads down the hall to class. Alvez, 17, is set to graduate in about two months, defying the odds for teen parents with the help of a fledgling program at her Curtis Bay school that provides free daycare, coaches new moms and dads and monitors their academic performance.

