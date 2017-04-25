SC&H Group, Howard Bank kick off speaker series

SC&H Group and Howard Bank are kicking off a speaker series, "Manufacturing a Smarter Future," Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at The Mount Washington Mill-Dye House, 1340 Smith Ave., in Baltimore as manufacturers from across the state will convene to explore the growing importance technology is playing in manufacturing. In the first of the series, "How Active ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.