Sagamore Spirit debuts its Port Covington distillery
Sagamore Spirit, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank 's whiskey company, showed off its new Port Covington distillery along the Patapsco River on Thursday, as the facility prepares to open to the public. Starting Friday, Sagamore Spirit Distillery, located at 301 E. Cromwell St., will be open daily for tastings and tours, which will take guests on an hourlong walk through the whiskey-making process.
