Ruth Shaw to vacate Cross Keys for the Shops at Kenilworth
Upscale women's clothing retailer Ruth Shaw is moving to Baltimore County. The Roland Park store that has been a mainstay at the Village of Cross Keys for 44 years will reopen at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Injudgement
|1,515,065
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 min
|blue_skies
|313,808
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|10 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|21
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC