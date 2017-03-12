Rodricks: Stop the nonsense, and get ...

Rodricks: Stop the nonsense, and get me a Guinness

Nobody asked me, but ... all that rigmarole in Annapolis about the proposed Guinness brewery in Baltimore County - how many barrels of beer it will be allowed to sell, and how many barrels other breweries will be allowed to sell, and during which hours - has given me a hangover. Legislation regarding the project has been lobbied and amended to the point where the Guinness brewery might not even be allowed to sell Guinness beer.

