Residents across Baltimore can expect...

Residents across Baltimore can expect to live longer

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Life expectancy grew in nearly every Baltimore neighborhood in the last six years, but a yawning gap still remains between the most disadvantaged and the wealthiest areas, according to data compiled by city health department officials. The department looks at 60 indicators in clusters of neighborhoods every few years to draw both a larger picture of health and a specific idea of what public health issues officials and residents should tackle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min NotSoDivineMsM 1,511,096
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 min Not a Spook 20,940
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) 47 min Well Well 114
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr John-K 313,714
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr global warming by... 8,123
News Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect 10 hr lol 1
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... 17 hr heyhey 4
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC