Residents across Baltimore can expect to live longer
Life expectancy grew in nearly every Baltimore neighborhood in the last six years, but a yawning gap still remains between the most disadvantaged and the wealthiest areas, according to data compiled by city health department officials. The department looks at 60 indicators in clusters of neighborhoods every few years to draw both a larger picture of health and a specific idea of what public health issues officials and residents should tackle.
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
