Rappel For Kidney Health
The National Kidney Foundation of Maryland continues to go to extreme heights to fight kidney disease ! Its eighth annual Rappel for Kidney Health signature event will take place Saturday , June 3 , from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m ., at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore . People of all ages , including adventure seekers , corporate leaders in the 3rd Annual "Toss Your Boss" challenge and individuals touched by kidney disease will "go over the edge" of the 15-story hotel , descending from the roof to the ground .
