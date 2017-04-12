Pride parade to march out of Mount Ve...

Pride parade to march out of Mount Vernon

Washington Blade

Breaking a decades-old tradition, the Baltimore Pride Parade, scheduled for June 17, will depart what had been considered the "gayborhood" in Mount Vernon and venture north to the Station North-Old Goucher neighborhood. The parade this year will originate on the corner of Charles and Eager Streets, according to Donald Young, Pride Parade chair and Baltimore Pride main stage manager, and will begin at 2 p.m. In the past, the parade started several blocks south near the Washington Monument.

