Port Covington's Baltimore-Based Whiskey Distillery Set To Open On Friday
A Baltimore-based whiskey company opens up its doors for free public tours and tastings of its signature rye whiskey on Friday. Sagamore Spirit, located waterfront on East Cromwell Street in Port Covington, sits on five acres and includes a world-class distillery along with a state-of-the-art welcome and processing center.
