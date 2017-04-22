Police investigating shooting in East Baltimore
At about 1:47 a.m., officers were on patrol when they heard gunfire, police said. While canvassing the area in the 2700 block of E. Madison St. for evidence of a shooting, officers found a 25-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
