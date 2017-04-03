Over 100 Rare CGC Graded Concert Posters Up For Auction Through Sunday
Psychedelic Art Exchange's April auction series is currently underway and runs through Sunday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Over 100 rare posters and handbills are up for grabs with all lots graded and authenticated by CGC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,513,998
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Fit2Serve
|313,776
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Aquarius-WY
|113,748
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect
|Thu
|Leroy Jones
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC