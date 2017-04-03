Over 100 Rare CGC Graded Concert Post...

Over 100 Rare CGC Graded Concert Posters Up For Auction Through Sunday

Psychedelic Art Exchange's April auction series is currently underway and runs through Sunday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Over 100 rare posters and handbills are up for grabs with all lots graded and authenticated by CGC.

