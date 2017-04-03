Orioles Opening Day specials at Balti...

Orioles Opening Day specials at Baltimore bars and restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Although the first pitch won't be thrown until 3:05 p.m., many establishments are opening their doors early to welcome orange-clad customers with food and drink discounts. Here are some of the places around town where you can find Opening Day specials as the Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays: Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point will offer $3 Natty Bohs, $3 Bud Lights, $3 creamsicle shooters, $4 Birdhouse cans and $5 orange bombs throughout the day, starting at 11 a.m. Delia Foley's in Federal Hill will open at 11 a.m., offering specials including $6 orange bombs made with Deep Eddy Orange and Red Bull Orange, $12 Miller Lite pitchers and $4 Irish crushes throughout the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Pete 1,511,710
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 21 min John 406
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) 3 hr Earl 118
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sat John-K 313,714
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat global warming by... 8,123
News Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect Sat lol 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC