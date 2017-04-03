Orioles Opening Day specials at Baltimore bars and restaurants

Although the first pitch won't be thrown until 3:05 p.m., many establishments are opening their doors early to welcome orange-clad customers with food and drink discounts. Here are some of the places around town where you can find Opening Day specials as the Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays: Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point will offer $3 Natty Bohs, $3 Bud Lights, $3 creamsicle shooters, $4 Birdhouse cans and $5 orange bombs throughout the day, starting at 11 a.m. Delia Foley's in Federal Hill will open at 11 a.m., offering specials including $6 orange bombs made with Deep Eddy Orange and Red Bull Orange, $12 Miller Lite pitchers and $4 Irish crushes throughout the day.

