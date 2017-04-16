One man killed, two wounded, in shoot...

One man killed, two wounded, in shootings overnight Sunday in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 28-year-old was shot in his head and died at Johns Hopkins Hospital . He was walking shortly after midnight in the 1400 block of N. Caroline Street, in the Oliver neighborhood of East Baltimore, when an unknown man walked up and opened fire, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 min cpeter1313 313,822
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min flack 1,516,777
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 26 min xray45 20,958
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 6 hr IAMGKNEE 113,747
Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World Sat Jeremy 1
Jack Flannery is the Best Freemason on the Block (May '14) Fri Mytom 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,333,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC