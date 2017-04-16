One man killed, two wounded, in shootings overnight Sunday in Baltimore
A 28-year-old was shot in his head and died at Johns Hopkins Hospital . He was walking shortly after midnight in the 1400 block of N. Caroline Street, in the Oliver neighborhood of East Baltimore, when an unknown man walked up and opened fire, police said.
