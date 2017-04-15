One killed, three wounded in separate city incidents Saturday
One man was killed and two men and one woman were wounded in three separate shootings late Saturday in Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 5:45 p.m to the 800 block of Bridgeview Road in Cherry Hill, where they found a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
