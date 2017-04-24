O'Malley, Ayotte Debate the Current State and Future of American Politics

Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte and former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley faced off in Penn State's Great Debate on Wednesday, April 26. Photo by Steffen Blanco/Onward State Penn State's politically minded turned out Wednesday evening at Thomas Building on the University Park campus to watch this year's Great Debate between Democratic former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and Republican former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, a Penn State alumna. The topic of the debate was "American Politics: Where We Are and Where We Should Go", but moderators sourced a majority of the questions from the audience's tweets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.