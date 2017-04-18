Nonprofit Suited to Succeed fights to stay open with fundraising campaign
When Joy Sheppard was searching for employment in 2000, she knew she had all the skills to be communications operator for a downtown hotel. She just didn't have the right wardrobe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,518,077
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 min
|ThomasA
|313,836
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,129
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|After Muff
|20,968
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|11 hr
|Squach
|113,753
|Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World
|14 hr
|Jeremy
|3
|taking a chance on change (Jun '08)
|Mon
|L Joseph
|234
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC