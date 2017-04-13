New York Times highlights best ways to spend 36 hours in Baltimore
If you were an out-of-towner with less than two days to spend in Baltimore, where would you go? The New York Times tried to answer that question in their recent " 36 Hours in Baltimore " travel feature, in which they visited a range of Charm City highlights - from more traditional landmarks like Baltimore Museum of Art, to more "quirky" locales like the American Visionary Art Museum and the Creative Alliance . "The allure of Baltimore lies not in its built-for-tourists Inner Harbor , where you'll find chain restaurants like Hard Rock Cafe, but in its abundance of 19th-century architecture and hip cocktail bars - not to mention its welcoming outdoor spaces and world-class art museums," wrote reporter Nell McShane Wulfhart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|flack
|1,515,739
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|blue_skies
|313,824
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|21
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC