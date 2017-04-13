New York Times highlights best ways to spend 36 hours in Baltimore

If you were an out-of-towner with less than two days to spend in Baltimore, where would you go? The New York Times tried to answer that question in their recent " 36 Hours in Baltimore " travel feature, in which they visited a range of Charm City highlights - from more traditional landmarks like Baltimore Museum of Art, to more "quirky" locales like the American Visionary Art Museum and the Creative Alliance . "The allure of Baltimore lies not in its built-for-tourists Inner Harbor , where you'll find chain restaurants like Hard Rock Cafe, but in its abundance of 19th-century architecture and hip cocktail bars - not to mention its welcoming outdoor spaces and world-class art museums," wrote reporter Nell McShane Wulfhart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.