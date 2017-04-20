New York Times again highlights visit...

New York Times again highlights visit to Baltimore -- this time on a budget, complete with quirks

Hot on the heels of last week's "36 Hours in Baltimore" travel feature, the New York Times is once again paying a visit to its feisty neighbor to the south, outlining yet another potential visit to Charm City in an article titled, "Exploring Baltimore, a City With Style to Spare, on a Budget." The piece, written by "Frugal Traveler" Lucas Peterson, embraces the work "quirky" as descriptive of our fair city .

