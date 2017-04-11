Mitigation Investigator
The Federal Public Defender for the District of Maryland is accepting applications for the position of mitigation investigator for its Baltimore office. The mitigation investigator will assist attorneys in investigating, analyzing, developing and presenting the mitigation evidence that exists in the life history of clients.
