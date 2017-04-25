Minnow, a new restaurant from La Cuchara owners, opens next week
The brothers behind La Cuchara, Ben and Jake Lefenfeld, are opening Minnow at the 2 East Wells apartment building in South Baltimore. Jake Lefenfeld, pictured behind the bar at La Cuchara, will serve as the restaurant's general manager and oversee Minnow's bar program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,521,951
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|John-K
|313,963
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|4 hr
|PurpleBell
|1
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,767
|Real Behold a Pale Horse info contact [email protected]..
|13 hr
|John Cathy
|1
|mount wilson state hospital (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Tkershaw
|4
|Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Motel (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Chubb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC