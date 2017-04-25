Minnow, a new restaurant from La Cuch...

Minnow, a new restaurant from La Cuchara owners, opens next week

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The brothers behind La Cuchara, Ben and Jake Lefenfeld, are opening Minnow at the 2 East Wells apartment building in South Baltimore. Jake Lefenfeld, pictured behind the bar at La Cuchara, will serve as the restaurant's general manager and oversee Minnow's bar program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr VetnorsGate 1,521,951
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr John-K 313,963
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date 4 hr PurpleBell 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 8 hr IAMGKNEE 113,767
Real Behold a Pale Horse info contact [email protected].. 13 hr John Cathy 1
mount wilson state hospital (Jun '13) Mon Tkershaw 4
News Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Motel (Nov '07) Mon Chubb 6
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC