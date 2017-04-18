Md. man held in Burlington robbery
Gregory Anton Simpson, 47, of 143 N. Milton Ave., Baltimore, is charged with robbery with dangerous weapon in an incident at Joe Shopwell Mini Mart, 1204 Apple St. Simpson is being held under a $10,000 secured bond. Burlington police responded at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 11. The clerk told them a man entered the store, produced a firearm and took an undermined amount of cash.
