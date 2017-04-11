Md. community clinic leaders see threat from Congress
At a meeting of community health care providers at the Owensville Primary Care clinic in Owensville, Congressman Steny Hoyer listens to their concerns about threats to health care funding . At a meeting of community health care providers at the Owensville Primary Care clinic in Owensville, Congressman Steny Hoyer listens to their concerns about threats to health care funding .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|flack
|1,515,568
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Phil Shifley
|313,822
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|21
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC