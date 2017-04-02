Maryland families remember lost loved...

Maryland families remember lost loved ones at crime victim memorial service

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Annette Gibson, 51, of West Baltimore, photographs a memorial for her son, Gregory Eugene Riddick Jr., at a service at Catonsville High School for the families of crime victims. Annette Gibson, 51, of West Baltimore, photographs a memorial for her son, Gregory Eugene Riddick Jr., at a service at Catonsville High School for the families of crime victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,511,645
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) 16 hr Common sense 117
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sat John-K 313,714
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat global warming by... 8,123
News Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect Sat lol 1
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... Fri heyhey 4
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC