Maranto bakery on a roll for 103 years
Until Friday morning, I had never set foot on Pearl Street in Baltimore, and, truth be told, I didn't even know we had one. I also somehow missed the fact that on this Pearl Street, tucked behind Lexington Market on the west side of town, there is an Italian bakery, and this Italian bakery has been operating in Baltimore since the year World War I broke out in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,523,939
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,995
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|honest assessment
|20,982
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Fri
|IAMGKNEE
|113,775
|Jimbo Shifflett
|Fri
|Kentucky mom
|1
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Thu
|margaret worden
|409
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC