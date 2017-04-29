Man shot near school on Southeast Baltimore basketball court
The victim, who refused to give police his name, arrived at Mercy Hospital just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound and was treated and listed in stable condition, officials said. Detectives determined the shooting happened at a basketball court in the 600 block of Patterson Park Ave., near Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School, police said.
