Man shot near school on Southeast Bal...

Man shot near school on Southeast Baltimore basketball court

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The victim, who refused to give police his name, arrived at Mercy Hospital just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound and was treated and listed in stable condition, officials said. Detectives determined the shooting happened at a basketball court in the 600 block of Patterson Park Ave., near Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Realtime 1,523,733
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Junket 313,993
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr honest assessment 20,982
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Fri IAMGKNEE 113,775
Jimbo Shifflett Fri Kentucky mom 1
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY Fri Fitus T Bluster 4
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Thu margaret worden 409
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC