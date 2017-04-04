Man shot and killed in Northeast Balt...

Man shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The man was found around 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Juneway in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and has not yet been publicly identified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 min Susanm 313,721
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Cheech the Conser... 1,512,221
WHY do U live there 12 min ThatsAll 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Into The Night 8,124
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Mon John 406
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) Mon Earl 118
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC