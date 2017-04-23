Man shot and injured during fight, Baltimore police say
Gunfire erupted during a fight in the 5000 block of Palmer Ave. and the 21-year-old victim was struck, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. but could not find anyone in the area.
