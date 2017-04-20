Man killed near Pimlico Race Course i...

Man killed near Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Officers were called at 1:45 a.m. to the 5000 block of Palmer Avenue in Central Park Heights, where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.

Baltimore, MD

