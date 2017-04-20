Man killed near Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore
Officers were called at 1:45 a.m. to the 5000 block of Palmer Avenue in Central Park Heights, where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|copout
|1,518,782
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,861
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|peteoo
|113,757
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Yeti
|1,079
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World
|Tue
|Jeremy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC