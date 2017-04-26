Man injured in drive-by shooting in N...

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Northwest Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The man took himself to Sinai Hospital around 6:25 p.m. There, he told police he was driving on Park Heights Avenue when a suspect drove by in another car and shot him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Gerard 1,522,419
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr ThomasA 313,980
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 4 hr nature lover 113,769
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY 11 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 1
Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World 11 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 4
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Tue PurpleBell 1
Real Behold a Pale Horse info contact [email protected].. Tue John Cathy 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC