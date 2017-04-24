Man Indicted In 2014 Death Of 3-Year-Old McKenzie Elliott
"Exceptional police officers and prosecutors worked tirelessly and creatively to catch the killer and dismantle his gang because they care about saving lives," Rosenstein said. "The indictment alleges that an armed drug dealer killed McKenzie Elliott, which is no surprise because most murders in Baltimore are committed by armed drug dealers who belong in prison."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Peavine Pipes
|1,522,759
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|43 min
|margaret worden
|409
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|1,085
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Junket
|313,984
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|5 hr
|nature lover
|113,773
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC