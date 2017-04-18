Man dies from shooting overnight in N...

Man dies from shooting overnight in NW Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Palmer Ave at 1:45 a.m. Thursday where they located a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Nostrillis Waxman 1,519,151
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 51 min Louie 313,864
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 1 hr a-citizen 1,081
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 7 hr IAMGKNEE 113,758
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World Apr 18 Jeremy 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC