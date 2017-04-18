Man dies from shooting overnight in NW Baltimore
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Palmer Ave at 1:45 a.m. Thursday where they located a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Nostrillis Waxman
|1,519,151
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|51 min
|Louie
|313,864
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|1,081
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,758
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World
|Apr 18
|Jeremy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC