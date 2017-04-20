Man charged in strangulation death of Red Lion woman to be tried in Pa instead of Maryland
A man charged in the June 2016 strangulation death of Rebekah Strausbaugh, 30 of Red Lion, will be tried in York County, rather than Baltimore County, Maryland. On Wednesday, April 19, York Area Regional Police filed for an arrest warrant for Michael Anthony Morant, 48, for Criminal Homicide.
