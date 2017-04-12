Man, 22, killed in East Baltimore shooting
Tion Singletary, of the 2700 block of Winchester Street in Southwest Baltimore, was killed after being shot in the upper body just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue in Berea, police said. Medics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.
