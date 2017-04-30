'Lovely things in the broken:' Muralist leads neighborhood tour of North Baltimore public art
Hidden behind a janitorial supply store in North Baltimore is an L-shaped alley drenched in colors. Brick walls rise with swollen, bubble letters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|1 min
|Joeblowfrom Kokomo
|410
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|ester povington
|1,524,181
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,781
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,024
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|Jimbo Shifflett
|Fri
|Kentucky mom
|1
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC