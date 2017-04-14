Just Off Broadway to Stage East Coast Premiere of Reginald Rose's Dear Friends
Just Off Broadway presents the East Coast Premiere of Dear Friends, a drama from the Emmy award winning film and television author who gave us 12 Angry Men, Reginald Rose . Dear Friends is currently in rehearsal and runs ONE WEEKEND from April 18-21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,517,184
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Regressive Progre...
|20,959
|taking a chance on change (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|L Joseph
|234
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,123
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,749
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,824
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Drema1
|407
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC