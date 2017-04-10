Is Md. ready for 'heroin assisted therapy'?
The bills, which form part of a broader package of legislation, focus on educating people about the dangers of heroin and other opioids and expanding access to treatment for addicts. The bills, which form part of a broader package of legislation, focus on educating people about the dangers of heroin and other opioids and expanding access to treatment for addicts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|22 min
|Reality Check
|1,514,972
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,804
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC