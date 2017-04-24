Investigators: Cause Of Malone Family...

Investigators: Cause Of Malone Family Fire "Undetermined"

12 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

It was one deadliest fires in Baltimore City history, and city fire investigators say we will never know what caused it. After three months of investigating, the Baltimore City Fire Department are listing the cause of the January 12, fire that killed six children on Springwood Avenue as undetermined, and the investigation is now closed.

