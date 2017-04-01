In Northeast Baltimore, urban farmers help lift each other off the ground
The group's goal is to turn the small plot of land in Clifton Park into prime urban real estate for growing blackberries and raspberries, which they hope to one day sell cheaply in surrounding neighborhoods that have long been considered food deserts. "It lets you grow more food in a smaller space more efficiently," farm manager Bryan Alexander, 28, said of the greenhouse they were building - a long structure made of metal piping and clear plastic, the eighth of its kind on the land.
