Husband of pregnant woman killed in city found dead in Baltimore County, police say
A man wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife and her unborn child in Baltimore on Easter Sunday was found dead overnight in Baltimore County, according to city and county police. Police had described the shooting of the woman, identified Monday as Shahidah Barnes, 28, as being domestic in nature.
