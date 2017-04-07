Hopkins hopes latest incubator, FastForward 1812, spurs commercialization

The Johns Hopkins University's newest business incubator, set to open formally at the end of April, adds more office and lab space to spur the school's ongoing effort to commercialize research. FastForward 1812, located in the East Baltimore development area at 1812 Ashland Ave., offers a home to startup companies trying to build products that grow out of research at the univeristy or its medical school.

