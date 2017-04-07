Hopkins hopes latest incubator, FastF...

Hopkins hopes latest incubator, FastForward 1812, spurs commercialization

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Johns Hopkins University's newest business incubator, set to open formally at the end of April, adds more office and lab space to spur the school's ongoing effort to commercialize research. FastForward 1812, located in the East Baltimore development area at 1812 Ashland Ave., offers a home to startup companies trying to build products that grow out of research at the univeristy or its medical school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 35 min RoxLo 1,514,256
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr ThomasA 313,793
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Ronwua13 20,944
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Thu Aquarius-WY 113,748
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,122
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) Apr 6 Leroy Jones 119
News Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect Apr 6 Leroy Jones 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC