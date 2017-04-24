Here's the 'other drug problem' in Am...

Here's the 'other drug problem' in America that's making health care more expensive for everyone

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Boxes of unused medication tumble into the mouth of an incinerator at Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services in Baltimore, Maryland Every week in Des Moines, Iowa, the employees of a small nonprofit collect bins of unexpired prescription drugs tossed out by nursing homes after residents died, moved out or no longer needed them. The drugs are given to patients who couldn't otherwise afford them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,523,206
Jimbo Shifflett 2 hr Kentucky mom 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr silly rabbit 313,989
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Ilg17 20,979
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 4
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 7 hr Squach 113,774
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 20 hr margaret worden 409
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC