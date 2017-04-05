Havre de Grace honors lead organizer of St. Baldrick's fundraiser
Photos from the St. Baldrick's Foundation fundraising event at Bill Bateman's in Havre de Grace on Saturday, April 1. Organized by the Susquehanna Hose Company, the event raised $82,000 for children's cancer research. The City of Havre de Grace is honoring the lead organizer of the annual local head-shaving fundraiser for the St. Baldrick's Foundation that has raised several hundred thousand dollars for children's cancer research.
