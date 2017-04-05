Havre de Grace honors lead organizer ...

Havre de Grace honors lead organizer of St. Baldrick's fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Photos from the St. Baldrick's Foundation fundraising event at Bill Bateman's in Havre de Grace on Saturday, April 1. Organized by the Susquehanna Hose Company, the event raised $82,000 for children's cancer research. The City of Havre de Grace is honoring the lead organizer of the annual local head-shaving fundraiser for the St. Baldrick's Foundation that has raised several hundred thousand dollars for children's cancer research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min sonicfilter 1,512,839
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,733
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr WPWW 20,942
WHY do U live there Tue ThatsAll 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 3 Into The Night 8,124
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Apr 3 John 406
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) Apr 3 Earl 118
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC