Harford Road at Chesterfield Avenue c...

Harford Road at Chesterfield Avenue closed in Baltimore because of water main break

12 hrs ago

The Harford Road bridge between Chesterfield Avenue and Argonne Drive is closed in both directions after a 20-inch water main break under the deck. The Harford Road bridge between Chesterfield Avenue and Argonne Drive is closed in both directions after a 20-inch water main break under the deck.

